Ex-Harvard coach, dad face jurors in admissions bribery case

BOSTON (AP) — A federal prosecutor says a wealthy Maryland businessman bought the run-down home of Harvard’s fencing coach for well above its value, bankrolled the renovation of his $1 million condo and helped pay the coach’s bills in a scheme to secure coveted spots for his sons at the elite university. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ian Stearns told jurors in his opening statement Monday that Peter Brand “gave into corruption” to accept more than $1.5 million in bribes from Jie “Jack” Zhao in exchange for recruiting Zhao’s two sons to the fencing team. Defense attorneys say the payments were loans between good friends and not bribes.

