25,000 tons of Ukraine grain reach east Africa amid drought
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The first shipment of grain as part of Ukraine’s own initiative has arrived in Djibouti for delivery to neighboring Ethiopia. The “Grain from Ukraine” shipment comes amid the region’s worst drought in decades. Ukraine’s embassy in Ethiopia confirmed Monday that the25,000-ton shipment is separate from a United Nations World Food Program effort that has funded humanitarian grain shipments from Ukraine. The embassy says a second ship with 30,000 tons of wheat will head to Ethiopia next week, and a third vessel is currently being loaded with 25,000 tons of wheat bound for Somalia.