State news: Iran executed 4 people it says spied for Israel

CAIRO (AP) — Iran’s state-run news agency says authorities have executed four people accused of working for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency. IRNA said Sunday the country’s powerful Revolutionary Guard announced the arrests of a network of people linked to the Israeli agency. It said members stole and destroyed private and public property and kidnapped individuals and interrogated them. Israel and Iran are regional arch-enemies and Iran occasionally announces the detention of people it says are spying for foreign countries, including the United States and Israel. Iran does not recognize Israel and supports anti-Israeli armed groups across the region, such as Hezbollah and Hamas. IRNA said three other members of the network received lengthy prison sentences.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.