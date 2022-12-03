Moldova signs new energy deal that could ease blackout risk

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — A senior Moldovan official says the country has struck a deal to renew severed electricity supplies from its breakaway, Moscow-backed region of Transnistria to lower the risk of more massive blackouts amid an acute winter energy crisis. Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said Saturday that Moldovan state power company Energocom has signed a deal for December with the gas-operated Kuciurgan electricity plant in Transnistria. In November, the plant stopped supplying electricity to other parts of Moldova after Russia reduced natural gas flows to the country. Spinu said the Moldovan gas company, Moldovagaz, will deliver 5.7 million cubic meters of gas to the Transnistria region. Transnistria broke away after a 1992 civil war. It’s not recognized by most countries.

