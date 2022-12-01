US hits Hezbollah accountants with terrorism sanctions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is slapping terrorism sanctions on two accountants and two companies in Lebanon for providing the militant group Hezbollah with financial services. The Treasury Department announced Thursday it would also impose sanctions on a third person for assisting Hezbollah with weapons acquisitions. The penalties target Adel Mohamad Mansour, executive director of Hezbollah’s Al-Qard Al-Hassan group, which has been previously sanctioned by the U.S., as well as another company he is involved with, Al-Khobara for Accounting, Auditing, and Studies. The sanctions also apply to the firm Auditors for Accounting and Auditing and one of its representatives, Naser Hasan Neser, as well as Hassan Khalil, who Treasury said has been active in helping Hezbollah acquire arms.

