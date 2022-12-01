Senate moves to avert rail strike amid dire warnings

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is heading into a series of votes in hopes of averting a rail strike that the Biden administration and business leaders say would greatly damage the economy. The House acted qyickly after a request from President Joe Biden and on Wednesday passed legislation that would bind rail companies and workers to a proposed settlement that was reached in September but rejected by some of the 12 unions involved. Now, it’s the Senate’s turn. late Thursday. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he was “very glad that the two sides got together to avoid a shutdown, which would have been devastating for the American people.”

By KEVIN FREKING and JOSH FUNK Associated Press

