Royals tour US green tech incubator, meet at-risk youth

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (AP) — The Prince and Princess of Wales got a first-hand look at some groundbreaking innovations at a green technology startup incubator in suburban Boston, then followed with a visit to an organization that works to raise up young people struggling through poverty and violence. Hundreds of cheering onlookers welcomed William and Kate as they entered Greentown Labs in Somerville on Thursday and later in the day at Roca Inc. in nearby Chelsea. The royal couple’s visit comes as they look to foster new ways to address climate change. It culminates Friday with the prince’s signature Earthshot Prize, a global competition aimed at finding new ways to tackle climate change.

