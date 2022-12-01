More calls for South Africa leader to quit over theft probe

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African president Cyril Ramaphosa is facing calls to step down after a parliamentary probe found he may have breached the country’s anti-corruption laws in connection with the alleged theft of a large amount of money from his Phala Phala game farm. Thursday’s calls follow allegations by Arthur Fraser, the country’s former head of intelligence, that Ramaphosa tried to conceal the theft of a large sum of cash from his farm in 2020. According to the report, Ramaphosa said the stolen money amounted to $580 000, disputing the $4 million sum that Fraser said had been taken. The report’s findings have led to calls from opposition parties and Ramaphosa’s detractors within the ruling African National Congress party for him to step down.

