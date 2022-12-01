Man in prison for 3 decades gets new trial in baby’s killing

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man imprisoned for the past 28 years for a New Haven shooting that killed a baby and paralyzed her grandmother has been granted a new trial. A judge ordered a new trial for Adam Carmon on Wednesday, saying prosecutors withheld evidence from the defense and city police failed to pursue other suspects — including one who recanted a confession. Carmon’s lawyers say they will be seeking his release from prison pending the new trial. Carmon was convicted of murder and other crimes and sentenced to 85 years in prison for the 1994 shooting that killed 7-month-old Danielle Taft and paralyzed her grandmother, Charlene Troutman.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.