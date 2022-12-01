Holiday TV: New musicals, romcoms, specials arrive in flurry

It’s December and pretty much every network and streaming service seemingly has a show aimed at spreading holiday cheer. For those looking to skip re-runs of Christmases past, there’s a bounty of fresh shows and specials targeted to traditionalists, romantics and family friendly entertainment. The holiday-themed offerings are abundant this year, including musical events like a “CMA Country Christmas” and a new Mariah Carey holiday special on CBS. There’s also the documentary called “Santa Camp” on HBO Max about efforts to make Santa stand-ins more diverse, plus a holiday feast how-to from beloved British home cook Mary Berry.

