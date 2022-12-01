Finnish PM warns Russian win would empower aggressors

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin has warned an Australian audience that a Russian victory over Ukraine would empower other aggressors. She urged democracies against forming “critical dependencies” on authoritarian states such as China. Marin was speaking Friday in Sydney at the end of the first-ever visit by a Finnish prime minister to Australia and New Zealand. Australia’s pursuit of a free trade deal with the European Union was on the agenda. Marin used a speech to urge democracies to ramp up sanctions against Russia. She says a free trade agreement being finalized between the European Union and Australia is an opportunity to develop resilient supply chains.

