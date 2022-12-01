Environmentalists fight huge utility’s long-term contracts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A lawyer for environmental groups suing the Tennessee Valley Authority argues distributors have signed onto what amount to “never-ending” contracts that unfairly tie them to power generated by the nation’s largest public utility. Southern Environmental Law Center lawyer Amanda Garcia made the argument in Memphis federal court. TVA says three environmental groups have no standing to sue after TVA reached long-term agreements with many local power distributors in its seven-state region. The lawsuit alleges the deals will deprive distributors and ratepayers of the opportunity to renegotiate with TVA to obtain cheaper, cleaner electricity.

