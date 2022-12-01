Doctors alarmed as surge in RSV cases fills German hospitals

BERLIN (AP) — Intensive care doctors in Germany are warning that hospital pediatric units in the country are stretched to breaking point in part due to rising cases of respiratory infections among infants. The intensive care association DIVI said Thursday that the seasonal surge in respiratory syncytial virus cases and a shortage of nurses is causing a “catastrophic situation” in hospitals. RSV is a highly contagious common virus that infects nearly all babies and toddlers by age 2, though some fall seriously ill. Experts say a larger number are getting affected now following the easing of coronavirus pandemic restrictions. DIVI said a recent survey showed fewer than 100 free pediatric beds nationwide and the situation could worsen.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.