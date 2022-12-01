Cheers! Serbia’s plum brandy gets UN world heritage status

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — It’s time to raise a glass for sljivovica – Serbia’s traditional plum brandy that is being added to the U.N.’s list of intangible cultural heritage as a cherished tradition to be preserved by humanity. Serbia’s Ministry of Culture said Thursday UNESCO experts who gathered in Morocco this week decided that sljivovica (pronounced SHLI’-vuh-vitsah) deserves U.N. recognition as an example of an important cultural tradition. Sljivovica has been handcrafted — and consumed — in Serbia for centuries, a custom carried from generation to generation that experts say has become part of the national identity. Making the potent drink remains a tradition in many rural areas of the Balkan country despite a boom in modern distilleries and brands.

