Canadian man charged in deaths of 3 more Indigenous women

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Police in Canada allege a man previously charged with murdering an Indigenous woman also killed three other women — two also confirmed to be Indigenous and one believed to be. Jeremy Skibicki was charged last May after the remains of Rebecca Contois were found in a garbage bin near an apartment building. Skibicki is now charged with first-degree murder in three other deaths in the spring. Police say three of the four victism were Indigenous. The fourth victim has not been identified but police say it’s believed she was also Indigenous.

