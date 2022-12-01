African continent finally to receive 1st mpox vaccines

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Africa’s top public health body says the continent is set to receive its first batch of mpox vaccines as a donation from South Korea. The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday the 50,000 doses will be used first for health workers and people living in the hardest-hit areas. No timing was given for the doses’ arrival. The continent this year has recorded 202 deaths from mpox — formerly known as monkeypox — with a fatality rate of 19.3% across 13 countries. And yet African health authorities for months have pursued vaccines.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.