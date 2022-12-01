2nd ex-soldier pleads guilty in Army barracks slaying

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A second former Army soldier has pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from the killing of a fellow service member found dead at a Georgia base. U.S. District Court records show 21-year-old Jordan Brown pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of assaulting a military service member and witness intimidation. Prosecutors say Brown was serving as an Army specialist at Fort Stewart in 2020 when another soldier reported him for marijuana use. They say Brown conspired to seek revenge with a former sergeant, who stabbed and slashed 21-year-old Army Spc. Austin Hawk dozens of times. Hawk was found dead the next day in his barracks room. The ex-sergeant, Byron Booker, pleaded guilty in October to a federal murder charge.

