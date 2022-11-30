Worker reaches plea deal in election machine tampering case

DENVER (AP) — A former elections manager who allegedly helped a Colorado clerk accused of tampering with voting equipment plans to plead guilty under an agreement with prosecutors. Sandra Brown is scheduled to be in court Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, she intends to plead guilty to attempting to influence a public servant, a felony, and official misconduct, a misdemeanor under the deal, which must be approved by a judge. The deal also requires Brown to sign a “cooperation agreement” but the details of what she would be required to do in weren’t known. Her lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.

By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and COLLEEN SLEVIN Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.