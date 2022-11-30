UK royals traveling to Boston with eye on environment prize

LONDON (AP) — The Prince and Princess of Wales are making their first overseas trip since the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September. The trip that begins Wednesday is an occasion for Prince William and his wife, Kate, to show the world as much about who they are not as who they are. With their three-day visit to Boston, the couple hope to demonstrate that they aren’t the last remnants of a dying institution. Their foray is focused on William’s initiative to find the next generation of environmental entrepreneurs and will be supplemented with trips to an anti-poverty program, child development researchers and local flood defenses.

