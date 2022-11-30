Tennessee officers won’t face charges for violent arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A district attorney says a grand jury has declined to indict police officers after an investigation by Tennessee’s police agency into the violent arrest of a Black man for alleged traffic violations. Mark E. Davidson is the top prosecutor in Fayette County. He says members of a grand jury in Fayette County reviewed evidence Monday related to the July arrest of Brandon Calloway, but the panel took no action. Calloway was arrested and charged with disregarding a stop sign, speeding, disorderly conduct and evading arrest. Video of the confrontation, which spread on social media, shows officers beating him bloody before dragging him away.

