South Africans protest pending release of Hani’s killer

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — More than a thousand people have protested outside a prison in South Africa against the pending release of Janusz Walus, the convicted killer of anti-apartheid leader Chris Hani. Members of the ruling African National Congress party and the South African Communist Party, of which latter Hani was the general secretary when he was killed in 1993, lined the streets of the capital Pretoria Wednesday to voice their anger. Walus was scheduled to be released on Thursday following a court ruling last week that he should be paroled within 10 days. However, he is receiving medical treatment in prison after he was stabbed, allegedly by a fellow inmate, on Tuesday.

