Russian, Chinese bombers fly joint patrols over Pacific

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian and Chinese strategic bombers have flown a joint patrol over the western Pacific in a show of increasingly close defense ties between the two countries. The Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday that Tu-95 bombers of the Russian air force and Chinese H-6K bombers flew over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea during an eight-hour mission. As part of the drills, the bombers for the first time landed in each other’s country. The exercise follows a series of joint drills intended to showcase a growing military cooperation between Moscow and Beijing as they both face tensions with the United States.

