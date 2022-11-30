Obama historical marker now at Illinois’ Old State Capital

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A historical marker now standing on the grounds of Illinois’ Old State Capitol commemorates the date when then-U.S. Sen. Barack Obama announced his 2008 presidential bid there. The marker dedicated Wednesday sits on the southeast corner of the grounds in downtown Springfield. It notes the future president’s Feb. 10, 2007, announcement of his candidacy and his Aug. 23, 2008, introduction there of his running mate, Joe Biden. Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, the first Black legislator to hold that position, says Obama “inspired so many people who had never been involved in politics before to get involved.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.