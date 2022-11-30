In protest-riven Iran, some celebrate U.S. World Cup victory

BAGHDAD (AP) — Soccer fans in Iran’s Kurdish majority region have cheered the U.S. win over Iran in a politically charged World Cup, amid ongoing anti-government protests. Videos posted online show fans in Kurdish areas setting off fireworks and honking car horns early Wednesday, following Iran’s 1-0 loss to the U.S. The majority Kurdish areas of Iran have been hot spots of protests that were sparked by the September death of a young Kurdish woman in the custody of Iran’s morality police. But not everyone was cheering Iran’s loss. Some fans and commentators in the capital of Tehran said the team had done its best.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.