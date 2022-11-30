Immigration agency leaks data on more than 6,000 detainees

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says personal information of more than 6,000 people in its custody was inadvertently posted to its website for about five hours. Human Rights First, an advocacy group that first reported Monday’s leak to authorities, says the information included names, nationalities, detention centers where the people were held and unique numbers used to identify them in government records. The group says all detainees expressed fear of persecution if courts denied their bids to remain in the United States and were returned home. ICE says it is notifying detainees or their attorneys of the leak.

