Every vote counts: Connecticut race decided by 1 vote

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (AP) — They say every vote counts. In one Connecticut town, it really did. A race for a seat in the state Legislature has been decided by a single vote. Nearly 10,600 ballots were cast in the race between Republican Tony Morrison and Democrat Christopher Poulos. After a recount, the final tally stood at 5,297 to 5,296 in favor of Poulos. The Democrat’s win was certified Wednesday by state officials. Connecticut is not alone when it comes to razor-thin races. One New Hampshire state House race ended in a tie and now awaits action in the Legislature.

