EU sees 6-year high in numbers of people seeking asylum

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s asylum agency says the number of people seeking asylum in Europe has hit a six-year high, with Syrian nationals once again seeking international protection more than people from any other country. New figures Wednesday show that around 98,000 asylum applications were lodged in September in the 27 EU member countries plus Norway and Switzerland. People who arrive in Europe fleeing conflict or persecution are far more likely to be granted asylum than those fleeing poverty alone. Some 15,500 Syrians officially sought international protection, while 13,700 Afghans applied. Afghans had been the largest applicant group every month since the Taliban takeover in the summer of 2021.

