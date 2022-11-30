A flare and a spare: Hawaii volcano visitors see 2 eruptions

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The first eruption in 38 years of the world’s largest active volcano is drawing visitors to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Park spokesperson Jessica Ferracane said Tuesday that “the viewing has been spectacular,” especially at night and before sunrise. Visitors to the 24-hour park are currently able to witness both the lava flowing from a fissure on Mauna Loa and the glow from the lava lake at nearby Kilauea volcano. Officials were initially concerned that lava flowing down Mauna Loa would head toward the community of South Kona. Scientists later assured the public the eruption had migrated to the volcano’s northeast flank and wasn’t threatening communities.

By CALEB JONES and JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.