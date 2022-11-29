US taps interim manager for struggling Jackson water system

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The federal government filed a proposal Tuesday to appoint a third-party manager for the troubled water system in Mississippi’s capital city, which nearly collapsed in late summer. The Justice Department says the proposal is meant to be an interim measure while the federal government, the city of Jackson and the Mississippi State Department of Health try to negotiate a judicially enforceable consent decree to achieve long-term sustainability of the system and the city’s compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act and other relevant laws.

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS and MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press

