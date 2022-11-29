Unknown aircraft targets Wagner base in C. African Republic

BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — Authorities in Central African Republic have opened an investigation after a low-flying fighter jet dropped explosives. The attack early Monday appeared to have targeted a base being used by Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group. Those mercenaries have been providing training to Central African Republic’s military. But they’ve also been accused of committing serious human rights violations. Witnesses said that along with the base, several surrounding homes in the town of Bossangoa were struck. Information Minister Serge Ghislain Djorie said in a statement that the unknown aircraft headed north after the incident before leaving Central African Republic’s airspace.

