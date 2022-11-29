Trump’s dinner disaster sparks new rules for his campaign

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is betting he can win his way back to the White House by reviving the outsider appeal that fueled his success in 2016. But his dinner with a Holocaust-denying white nationalist and a rapper who has spewed antisemitic conspiracies is demonstrating the risks of that approach as Trump vies for his party’s nomination once again. Amid stinging criticism from fellow Republicans, Trump’s campaign is now putting new protocols in place to try to prevent a repeat. People familiar with the plans say that only those approved and carefully checked will be allowed to meet with him in his Mar-a-Lago club.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.