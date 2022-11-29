Seattle man tried to join Islamic State group, gets 4 years

SEATTLE (AP) — A 22-year-old Seattle man has been sentenced to four years in prison after being arrested while trying to board a flight to join the Islamic State group last year. Elvin Hunter Bgorn Williams was arrested at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as he checked in for a flight to Cairo and later pleaded guilty to one count of providing support to a foreign terrorist organization. U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour on Tuesday imposed a four-year sentence to be followed by 15 years of supervised release. It was far below the 15-year prison term sought by prosecutors; the judge cited Williams’ “history of mental health difficulties,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle said.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.