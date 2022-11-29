Qatar to supply liquefied natural gas to Germany from 2026

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar is to supply liquefied natural gas to Germany under a 15-year deal as the European economic powerhouse scrambles to replace Russian gas supplies that were cut during the ongoing war in Ukraine. Officials on Tuesday gave no dollar value for the deal, which would begin in 2026. Under the agreement, Qatar will send up to 2 million tons of the gas to Germany through a terminal at Brunsbuettel. The agreement involves both Qatar Energy, the nation’s state-run firm, and ConocoPhillips, which has stakes in Qatar’s offshore natural gas field in the Persian Gulf that it shares with Iran. Moscow has slashed supplies of natural gas used to heat homes, generate electricity and power industry, creating an energy crisis.

