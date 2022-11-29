Prominent Polish judge reinstated amid standoff with EU

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Supreme Court has reinstated a judge who was suspended for two years. The judge had become a symbol of the struggle for independent courts under Poland’s populist government. The Supreme Court also said that Judge Igor Tuleya was not guilty of a crime which prosecutors had accused him of. The judge’s reinstatement was welcomed by many judges and other advocates of judicial independence. However, it was not immediately clear if it would be enough to end a standoff between the Warsaw government and the European Union. The 27-member bloc has blocked billions of euros to Poland over what it views as the government’s erosion of judicial independence.

