Pakistan’s new army chief takes charge of military
By MUNIR AHMED
Associated Press
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s new military chief has taken command of the country’s armed forces. The army has historically wielded huge influence in Pakistan, ruling it for half of the country’s 75-year history. Asim Munir, a former spymaster, takes charge amid a government standoff with former prime minister Imran Khan and the end of a monthslong cease-fire between the government and the Pakistani Taliban. Khan wants the new military leadership to play a role in ending the political turmoil and the Pakistani Taliban has ordered its fighters to resume their attacks across the country. Munir on Tuesday replaced Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa at a ceremony in Rawalpindi, near the capital.