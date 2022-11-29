ND high court asked to lift injunction against abortion ban

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An attorney for North Dakota has asked the state Supreme Court to strike down an injunction that had blocked the state’s abortion ban, saying a lower court judge was wrong to grant it. Attorney Matthew Sagsveen told justices on Tuesday that Judge Bruce Romanick “misconstrued the law” by granting the injunction. Romanick’s ruling means abortion is still legal in North Dakota, though the state’s only clinic has moved to neighboring Minnesota. Clinic Attorney Meetra Mehdizadeh argued that vacating the injunction would be “extraordinary.” She says patients, doctors and hospitals in North Dakota are still at risk even though the clinic has moved.

