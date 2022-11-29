Mexico says tourists lost documents in fire on resort island

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican officials say some tourists lost their documents in a large fire that hit an area of hotels and guest houses on the island of Holbox, at the tip of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. It is not clear how many structures burned in the fire, which was brought under control by the Mexican navy and other agencies early Tuesday. The Quintana Roo state governor says nobody was injured in the blaze. But Gov. Mara Lezama is pledging to build a fire station on the island, noting it had depended on help from other municipalities to put out the blaze. She says consular officials are helping tourists with emergency travel documents.

