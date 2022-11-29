Inter-American Human Rights Court says Nicaragua in contempt

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Inter-American Human Rights Court has declared the government of Nicaragua in contempt of court for ignoring rulings on political prisoners. The court is an arm of the Organization of American States, a regional organization that Nicaragua has pledged to withdraw from. The court issued several rulings in 2021 and 2022 regarding the fate of 46 Nicaraguans arrested by President Daniel Ortega. The court considers them political prisoners. Ortega’s government has arrested dozens of opposition leaders and clergy members. Many have been sentenced to prison in quick trials closed to the public.

