Indiana coroner renews push to ID Fox Hollow Farm remains

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana coroner’s office is asking relatives of young men who vanished between the mid-1980s and the mid-1990s to submit DNA samples in a renewed effort to identify human remains found on land once owned by a man suspected in a string of killings. More than 10,000 human bones and bone fragments were discovered in the mid-1990s on land once owned by the late Herbert Baumeister in the Indianapolis suburb of Westfield. Eight men were identified in the original investigation. Hamilton County’s chief deputy coroner, Jeff Jellison, says investigators believe the bones and fragments could represent the remains of at least 25 people.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.