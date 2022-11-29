Colorado governor visits gay club shooting memorial

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has visited the memorial outside a gay club where five people were killed in a shooting attack last week. He solemnly walked on Tuesday past flowers, crosses and photos of the victims. Polis is the first openly gay man elected a governor in the U.S., back in 2018. He picked up a piece of pink chalk and drew a heart and wrote “We remember” on the pavement outside Club Q in Colorado Springs — an LGBTQ gathering place. The motive for the Nov. 19 attack remains under investigation. Anderson Lee Aldrich is being held without bond on suspicion of murder and hate crimes.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

