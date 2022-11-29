Belarus’ top diplomat buried as his death raises suspicions

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarus has given a state funeral to its foreign minister who died suddenly at age 64, triggering speculation about possible foul play in his death after he leaned toward Western countries. Belarusian authorities didn’t give the cause of Vladimir Makei’s death on Saturday. He wasn’t known to suffer from any chronic illness. Some media and observers alleged without offering evidence that Makei could have been poisoned by Belarus’ main ally Russia, which has warily watched Makei’s efforts to negotiate a rapprochement with the West. Makei has been a top associate of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko for over two decades, and many analysts saw his diplomatic maneuvering as part of Lukashenko’s efforts to improve ties with the West.

