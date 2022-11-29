4 World Cup matches in 1 day? An AP reporter’s challenge

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — With Qatar’s World Cup the most compact in the tournament’s 92-year history, it would be possible to attend an unprecedented four matches in a single day. Middle East Associated Press correspondent Isabel DeBre put the premise to the test. She rushed from Serbia’s match against Cameroon to Ghana against South Korea to Brazil against Switzerland and finally to see Portugal against Uruguay. She went to four different giant stadiums across Qatar, a country just smaller than the U.S. state of Connecticut. There were frayed nerves and quickened pulses, moments of celebration and exhaustion. The journey turned out to be possible, but it’s not for the faint of heart.

