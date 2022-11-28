Woman asks for charge to be dropped against Perry Hooper

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A woman who accused a former state legislator of groping her at a Montgomery restaurant is asking that the criminal charge against him be dropped.. The woman’s attorney shared the statement with news outlets, saying that the matters between her and Perry Hooper, Jr. have been resolved. She said the turmoil of a trial would provide “no more justice than getting a sincere public apology from Mr. Hooper.” A grand jury indicted Hooper, 68, on a felony sexual abuse charge. He was accused of grabbing the woman’s breasts and waist, kissing her on the neck and shoving his pelvis into her backside, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.