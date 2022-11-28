Japan filmmaker freed from Myanmar prison vows to tell story
By YURI KAGEYAMA
Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — Toru Kubota, a Japanese journalist who was arrested while covering a protest in military-ruled Myanmar and detained for more than three months, says his experience has made him more determined to tell the story of people there. Kubota was arrested in July and released on Nov. 17 in a broad prisoner amnesty. He had been sentenced to 10 years in prison for allegedly breaking immigration law, sedition and other violations. Kubota says he hopes to continue making films that will bring attention to Myanmar and its people.