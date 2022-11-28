German officials to hold off on deportations to Iran for now
BERLIN (AP) — German security officials agree that people shouldn’t be deported to Iran until further notice because of the tense situation there as anti-government protests are violently suppressed. Bavaria’s state interior minister said Monday ahead of a regular conference this week of Germany’s top federal and regional security officials that they are united in their approach. The unrest in Iran was sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody for violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code. It quickly morphed into the most serious challenge to Iran’s establishment since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.