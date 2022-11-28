French lawmakers vote to condemn Iranian protest crackdown

PARIS (AP) — French lawmakers have condemned Iran’s crackdown on anti-government demonstrators and called on European governments to put more pressure on Iran to investigate the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in police custody in Tehran. Legislators in France’s National Assembly unanimously approved a non-binding resolution supporting the protesters, by a vote of 149-0. Activists also planned a demonstration Monday outside the Assembly. Rights monitors say hundreds have been killed since Iran’s anti-government protests started in September, and more than 18,000 people detained. The French resolution also denounces Iranian restrictions on the rights of women and minorities. It calls for the release of seven French citizens detained in Iran, too.

