Ex-Border Patrol agent accused of killing 4 goes on trial

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The capital murder trial of a former U.S. Border Patrol agent who confessed to killing four sex workers in South Texas in 2018 has begun. Juan David Ortiz told investigators he wanted to “clean up the streets” of his border hometown. The 39-year-old is on trial in San Antonio following a defense request to move the trial from Bexar County due to extensive media coverage. If convicted, Ortiz faces life in prison without parole because prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty. At the time of his arrest, Ortiz was a Border Patrol intel supervisor. He pleaded not guilty to capital murder on Monday.

