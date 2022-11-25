Shootings at 2 Brazil schools leave 3 dead, 11 wounded

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Authorities say a person fatally shot two teachers and a student, and wounded 11 in two separate schools in southeastern Brazil. Espirito Santo public safety secretariat Márcio Celante said the shootings took place Friday at a public school with elementary and middle school students, and at a private school, both in the small town of Aracruz. He says in the public school, the shooter broke into a teachers lounge after breaking a lock.

