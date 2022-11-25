Serb police: man shot in border town clash between migrants

BELRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian police say a migrant has been shot and wounded and a number of others have been detained following reports of a clash between migrants in a northern Serbian town on the border with Hungary. Police said Friday they found a 20-year-old man shot twice in the chest after responding late Thursday to calls from Horgos residents that groups of migrants were shooting at each other in the town. Six others were also found at the scene. The incident comes as the numbers of migrants trying to reach Western Europe through the Balkans have grown considerably in the past months.

