Police: Ex-spouse fatally shoots 2, hurts 2 in Houston home

HOUSTON (AP) — Police say a man believed to be a former spouse entered a Houston-area home and shot four people who were celebrating Thanksgiving, killing two and wounding two others Thursday evening. Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu says a woman and a man were pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was in critical condition and a 15-year-old boy was stable at a hospital. Police have not identified a suspect and an arrest was not immediately made, but Cantu says the shooter was believed to be the former spouse of the woman who was killed. Police were unsure about whether the victims were related or who owned the home.

